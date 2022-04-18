Advisor Partners LLC Has $509,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,521 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.49. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.17%.

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.30 ($6.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €7.30 ($7.93) to €6.20 ($6.74) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

