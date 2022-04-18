Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $261.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $244.16 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

