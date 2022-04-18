Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 423 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,316,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $10,556,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $291.97 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $258.02 and a 12 month high of $302.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

