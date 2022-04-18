Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 11,197 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,533,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,675,000 after purchasing an additional 113,214 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 740,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,274,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,636,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 223,916 shares in the last quarter.

IGLB opened at $57.23 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $72.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29.

