First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 259.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 600,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 356.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 368,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 191,530 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,174.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 130,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 130,510 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of SDVY opened at $27.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $31.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.