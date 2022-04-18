Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 755.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Corning by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Corning by 27.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after purchasing an additional 757,638 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,725,000 after buying an additional 645,538 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

