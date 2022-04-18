Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,809 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 94,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

