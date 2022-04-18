Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 83,116 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,116 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $29.98 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

