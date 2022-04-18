Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,125 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WY opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

