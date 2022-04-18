Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 706.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period.

BATS:CSM opened at $52.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

