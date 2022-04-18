Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 341 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,132,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $270.25 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $261.48 and a 52 week high of $327.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.22.

