Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

VTEB stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79.

