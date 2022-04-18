Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.27.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $176.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.