Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

DD opened at $68.70 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

