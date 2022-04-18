Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,301.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 352,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $44.81 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.