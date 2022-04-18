Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,210,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $230.84 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

