Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 105,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.37.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $115.79 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

