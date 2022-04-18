Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

RQI stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

