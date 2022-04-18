First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $38.45 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $38.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

