Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $14.76 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $71.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

