Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,169 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cintas by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $413.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

