Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $82.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

