Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $1,212,198 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMED. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

NYSE GMED opened at $77.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.