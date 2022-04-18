Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $73.24 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 in the last ninety days. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

