Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,810 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Regional Management worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regional Management by 130.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $471.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.88. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $119.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.84 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

