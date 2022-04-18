Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Waterstone Financial worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 50.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 22.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

