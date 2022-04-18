Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 52,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average of $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

