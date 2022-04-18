Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 158,554 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 952.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,554 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cadence Bank worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after purchasing an additional 153,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 843,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 275,114 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CADE opened at $26.35 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

