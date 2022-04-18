Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,877,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,775 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,502. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $71.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

