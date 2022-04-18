General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in General Mills by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 3,843.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 587,787.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,560,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $70.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $71.24.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.