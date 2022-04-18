Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 110,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Ryanair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 943,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair stock opened at $95.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.28) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.83) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

