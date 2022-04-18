Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,720,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $196.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,025,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

