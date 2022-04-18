Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $116,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $117.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.53 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

