Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

