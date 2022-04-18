Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after buying an additional 220,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,438,000 after buying an additional 38,364 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 661,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $148.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

