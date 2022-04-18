Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $6,560,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.67. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.58.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.