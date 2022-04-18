Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after buying an additional 65,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $225.98 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $157.94 and a 12 month high of $228.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

