Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,219 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after buying an additional 320,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after buying an additional 159,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,254,000 after buying an additional 292,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,779,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ED. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $98.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

