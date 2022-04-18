Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after acquiring an additional 523,077 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after buying an additional 166,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,658,000 after buying an additional 144,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Northern Trust stock opened at $110.89 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.87.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

