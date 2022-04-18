Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 476,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $136.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.36. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.41 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

