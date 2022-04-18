Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 14,352 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

