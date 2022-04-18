Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,299,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,806 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,975,000. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,089 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

