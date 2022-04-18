New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,687,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,687,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Cheniere Energy worth $22,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $139.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

