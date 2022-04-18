KBC Group NV Acquires 26,225 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081,293 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,998,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,968,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

VICI stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.