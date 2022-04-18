DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Peloton Interactive Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.