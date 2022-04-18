DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,113,000 after acquiring an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,497,000 after purchasing an additional 142,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 69.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.94.

Wix.com stock opened at $89.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.44. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.