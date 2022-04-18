Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $343,189,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 848,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

NYSE HUN opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

