Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $62,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,335.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,270 and sold 77,326 shares valued at $2,443,954. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNVR opened at $30.80 on Monday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

