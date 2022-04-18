Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 35,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 47,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,867,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $39.77 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.