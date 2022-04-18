Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the March 15th total of 500,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS:BKHPF opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
